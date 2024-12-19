The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHLS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss bought 22,300 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,335. This trade represents a 3.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,271. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

