The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

