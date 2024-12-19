Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $43.00. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 40,653 shares traded.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.