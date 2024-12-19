Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $43.00. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 40,653 shares traded.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

