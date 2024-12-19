TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $47,519,825.34 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,239.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,310.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,311.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $972.08 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,465.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

