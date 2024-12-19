TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $47,519,825.34 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:TDG opened at $1,239.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,310.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,311.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $972.08 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.
TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,465.47.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
