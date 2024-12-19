Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 77,384 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE TPH opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

