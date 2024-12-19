UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

AS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Amer Sports Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AS opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -197.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

