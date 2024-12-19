Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 47,465 shares.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.
