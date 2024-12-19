UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

PATH stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

