Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 193.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 545,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 443.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,785,600. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

