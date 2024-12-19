Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTN opened at $182.13 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

