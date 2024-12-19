Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

