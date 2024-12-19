Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,003 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 189,068 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 103,491 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $861.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

