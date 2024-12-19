Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.86 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,867,000 after buying an additional 215,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,548,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after acquiring an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.33 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

