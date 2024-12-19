Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.32 Million in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 446,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $322.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.