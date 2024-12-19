Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 18,778 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.59% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 120.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 472,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.