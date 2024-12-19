Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 23,730 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

