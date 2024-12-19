Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 222,008 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,192 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 284,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 180,633 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

