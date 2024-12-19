Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 222,008 shares trading hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
