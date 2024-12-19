Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Sells A$2,820,818.91 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chaney sold 37,347 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$75.53 ($46.91), for a total value of A$2,820,818.91 ($1,752,061.43).

Wesfarmers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

