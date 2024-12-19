Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Sells A$2,820,818.91 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chaney sold 37,347 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$75.53 ($46.91), for a total value of A$2,820,818.91 ($1,752,061.43).
Wesfarmers Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.