Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

DMO stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.