William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $9,528,721.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,691.46. This trade represents a 96.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 239.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 590,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

