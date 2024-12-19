Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17,072.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,679,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,929.15. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,313 shares of company stock worth $10,752,072 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

