XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 520,663 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 227,988 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 499,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 349,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,076,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KYTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kyverna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

