XTX Topco Ltd Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Plains GP Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 149.41%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

