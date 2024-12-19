XTX Topco Ltd Invests $238,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,178,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

