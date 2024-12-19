XTX Topco Ltd Invests $238,000 in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.5% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Delek US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Delek US Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DK opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

