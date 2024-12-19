XTX Topco Ltd Invests $272,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

