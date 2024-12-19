Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $27,113,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

