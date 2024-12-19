Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,006 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,410,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300,785 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,939.46. This trade represents a 3.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $135,847. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

