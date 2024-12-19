Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,250 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $156.37 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

