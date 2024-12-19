Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 6,978 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.69. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

