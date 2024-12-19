Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,927 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SLM by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SLM by 12.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $26.87 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

