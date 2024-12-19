Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Archrock were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

