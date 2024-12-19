Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $215,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

