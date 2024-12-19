Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $216,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $86,719,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in AZEK by 162.4% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 459,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,006,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after buying an additional 425,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,255,149.80. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

