Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $220,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KE opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.