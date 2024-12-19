Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $222,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $703.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.