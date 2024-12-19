Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $242,000 in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Proficient Auto Logistics ( NASDAQ:PAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,978.40. This represents a 7.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

