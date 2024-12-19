Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $243,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

