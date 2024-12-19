Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $251,000 in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,687. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.23. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.