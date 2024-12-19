Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $259,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 839.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 116,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $252,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,152.16. The trade was a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

