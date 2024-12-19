Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $545,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $524,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEES

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.