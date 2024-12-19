Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,559 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

