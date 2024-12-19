Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $234,000 Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viad by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viad from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

