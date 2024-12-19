Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $247,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.8 %
RVMD opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines
In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 1,304,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,444,152. The trade was a 164.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,329 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $196,536.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,791.40. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,606. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
