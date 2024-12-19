Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $247,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.8 %

RVMD opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 1,304,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,444,152. The trade was a 164.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,329 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $196,536.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,791.40. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,606. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.