Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.50.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.