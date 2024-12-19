Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allient by 843.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allient by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 267,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allient by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $400.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.