Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

