Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.