Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.