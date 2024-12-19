Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

